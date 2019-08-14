Massachusetts man wanted for 2 rapes in the 1990s arrested on MDI

Authorities in Massachusetts said a man who fled the state years ago has been arrested in on Mount Desert Island and charged in connection with a pair of unsolved rapes.

Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said 61-year-old Ivan Keith, formerly of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, was taken into custody Aug. 2 in Tremont.

Quinn said Keith was living there under a new name.

Prosecutors said Keith has been identified as the person who committed a rape in 1997 outside Bristol-Plymouth Regional High School in Taunton, Massachusetts. A second alleged rape occurred in 1998 at a business in Easton.

Quinn said Keith also failed to comply with sex offender registration.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Keith, who was due in a Massachusetts court on Wednesday, had retained a lawyer.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.