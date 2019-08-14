Man killed in head-on car crash on Mount Desert Island

A Hancock County man died Tuesday in a head-on crash on Mount Desert Island that injured one other person.

Edward Wells, 72, of Bar Harbor, was traveling north in the town of Mount Desert on Route 102 in a 2006 Honda Insight when a southbound 2016 Toyota Prius crossed the center line and crashed into him head-on at about 2:30 p.m. A 2016 Mercedes Benz SUV traveling behind the Prius swerved to avoid the crash and ran into trees on the right side of the road, Mount Desert police said.

Wells was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Prius, 70-year-old Susan Edson of Bernard, was taken by ambulance to Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV, Lucas Post Van Alen, 54, of Northeast Harbor, and passenger Sydney Toland, 82, of Northeast Harbor were treated at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing.