Midcoast
August 13, 2019
Midcoast

Divers search for missing boater near Bristol

Ashley L. Conti | BDN
A 47-foot U.S. Coast Guard boat is seen in Rockland in this March 10, 2017, file photo.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

Rescuers are searching for a missing Bremen man after his empty skiff was found off the coast near Bristol Monday.

Glenn Murdoch, 63, had gone to his vessel aboard skiff but a good Samaritan later found the skiff adrift with no one aboard it, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

The Maine Marine Patrol was notified of his disappearance about 9:30 p.m. Monday and a search was suspended at 1 a.m. Tuesday. The search by marine patrol and state police divers resumed at 6 a.m. Tuesday, the department said.

The search is focused on Round Pond Harbor.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Bristol Fire Department have assisted with the search.


Comments

