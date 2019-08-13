U.S. Border Patrol stops vehicles in Aroostook County as part of “routine” operation

Members of the U.S. Border Patrol were stopping cars on Interstate 95 on Monday at a checkpoint about 40 miles from the Canadian border, between the towns of Benedicta and Sherman.

The checkpoint was established by late Monday morning and at one point caused a long line of cars to back up behind it in the southbound lanes.

A spokesman for the U.S. Border Patrol’s Houlton sector, Mark Phillips, said the stops were part of “a routine checkpoint operation.”

Phillips didn’t specifically state the reasons for this week’s stops, but he said they are related to the agency’s efforts to check the immigration status of drivers and passengers in order to stop smuggling organizations.

He didn’t immediately release any other information about the stops, including the exact location of them, how long they would continue or whether anyone was arrested on Monday.

“We are working through the details from yesterday,” Phillips said on Tuesday. “At this time we are not releasing any information pertaining to apprehensions or seizures.”

He said the agency doesn’t need a warrant to stop vehicles “within a reasonable distance” of the border.

This story will be updated.

Nina Mahaleris and Joseph Cyr, reporters for The County, contributed reporting.