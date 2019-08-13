State police identify 2 men killed in Aroostook County

CASTLE HILL, Maine — Speculation into what took place in the small community of Castle Hill spread quickly throughout Aroostook County on Tuesday after police discovered two men who were reportedly killed inside a pickup truck earlier that morning.

Maine State Police identified the victims as 51-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allen Curtis. Both Ellis and Curtis were residents of Castle Hill, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The men were found in a red 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, which Ellis owned, McCausland said.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, Maine State Troopers reported to 2052 State Road on Route 227 for a suspicious noise complaint. Officers initially thought they were dealing with a car collision between an ATV and a pickup truck but soon realized that was not the case when they found the two men, McCausland said.

Throughout the morning, police closed a 2.5-mile stretch of the State Road on Route 227 and created detours around the Waddell and Turner Roads as they investigated the deaths. By 2:30 p.m., the State Road that was previously blocked off was reopened.

As of Tuesday evening, no arrests had been made in the case, McCausland said.

Officers and detectives will continue to investigate the case throughout the night and into Wednesday. Maine State Police is asking residents in the area who heard a loud ATV on Monday evening to contact the Houlton police station.

In addition, detectives are asking area homeowners who have video surveillance systems pointed at the road to also contact them, per the release.

This story will be updated.