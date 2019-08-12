Police identify couple involved in Lincoln crash that killed one

Maine State Police have identified a husband and wife from Medway who were involved in a fatal crash Friday on Interstate 95.

Stephanie Bell, 36, died in the accident, which occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday. Her husband, Joshua Bell, 31, was driving south in a 1999 Ford Ranger on Interstate 95 in Mattamiscontis Township, near Lincoln. He drifted from the passing lane into the median. He then overcorrected and the pickup truck turned over and came to rest on its side, blocking both lanes, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Stephanie Bell was thrown out of the car and died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, McCausland said.

Joshua Bell was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center where he was treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, McCausland said.

State Police continue to investigate the crash.

Ninety-five people have been killed in traffic crashes this year, compared with 78 deaths in 2018. There have been 20 motorcycle deaths this year, compared with 23 deaths in 2018, according to The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.