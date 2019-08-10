Jeffrey Epstein found dead in Manhattan Saturday morning

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier indicted on sex trafficking charges in July, died by suicide in Manhattan Saturday, the New York Times reported.

His body was found at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

He was transported in cardiac arrest at 6:39 a.m. from the prison to New York Downtown Hospital, ABC News reported, citing three unnamed law enforcement officials.

Prison officials were not immediately available for comment.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan charged Epstein, 66, with sex trafficking of girls as young as 14. He was set to stand trial in 2020 for allegedly abusing dozens of minor girls in New York and Florida.

Epstein may have attempted suicide in July. The Washington Post reported that he was found with marks on his neck in his New York jail cell. At the time it was clear whether he tried suicide or was attacked.

His death comes one day after unsealed court documents revealed that a woman alleged Epstein trafficked her for sex as a girl. She said former U.S. Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell of Maine was one of the men she was asked to visit.

Mitchell, 85, denied the allegations in a Friday statement, calling them “false” and saying he never met the woman, Virginia Giuffre, and “never observed or suspected any inappropriate conduct with underage girls” during his time as a friend of Epstein.

Mitchell has not been charged with a crime or sued over the allegations.

The documents were unsealed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. They relate to a civil lawsuit brought by the woman against a one-time partner of Epstein.

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

This story will be updated.