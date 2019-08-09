York
August 09, 2019
Massachusetts man drowns in York

Rich Beauchesne | The York Weekly
The Associated Press
Updated:

A Massachusetts man drowned Thursday afternoon along Long Beach Avenue.

Emergency responders received calls of a person being pulled from the water on Long Beach Avenue by the bathhouse at 4:38 p.m., according to York police.

First aid was rendered on scene to Kenneth Frank Lombardo Jr., 42, of Woburn, Mass. He was transported to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation.

York Volunteer Ambulance, York Beach Fire Department and York Lifeguards assisted at the scene.

 


Comments

