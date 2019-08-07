What are your questions about the new Fiberight waste processing plant?

When Fiberight fully opens its new waste processing facility in Hampden, it will mark a major change for what becomes of household trash in the Bangor area and beyond.

The new plant plans to filter out recyclables and organic materials from the garbage sent by more than 100 towns and cities. Those materials will become a range of end products — from cellulose pulp to biogas that can be pumped into a Bangor Natural Gas pipeline.

The switch also means changes at home for residents of some communities. Bangor, for example, will no longer ask residents to separate out their recyclables.

The BDN wants to hear your questions about the area’s new arrangements for handling trash and recycling, whether it’s about the technology or what you do at home. We will answer a selection of reader questions as the opening of the facility approaches.