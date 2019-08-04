York
August 04, 2019
York

Police release few details after man shot in York

Dreamstime | TNS
By Staff, York County Coast Star

YORK, Maine — A man was shot early Saturday morning in York in what police are describing as an isolated incident.

The FBI’s Boston office issued a statement Saturday confirming the shooting happened about 12:39 a.m. The statement did not identify the victim, his age, the shooter or the location where the incident took place.

It’s also not clear where the victim was shot and if the injuries required hospitalization.

“The FBI and the York Police Department are working to identify those responsible,” the FBI said in the statement. “As this remains a very active investigation, no further comment will be made.”

York police has referred questions about the incident to the FBI, which is leading the investigation. The public is reportedly not in any danger stemming from the shooting.

 


