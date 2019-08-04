Dedham man dies in Aroostook County motorcycle crash

A Dedham man died Saturday evening after a motorcycle crash in Amity.

A homeowner in Amity went to check his mail about 5:07 p.m. when he saw a motorcycle in the ditch and found 60-year-old Jeffrey Warren unresponsive in the nearby woods, according to Maine State Police Sgt. Josh Haines.

Warren died at the scene before first responders arrived, he said.

Haines said that Warren was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson north on Route 1 when he lost control of the motorcycle and it went down onto its side, sliding down the road. Warren was thrown from the Harley a short distance from the motorcycle in a thick wooded area, he said.

A helmet was located nearby, but Haines said that Warren was apparently not wearing it at the time of the crash.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Amity is south of Houlton.