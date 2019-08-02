After four year dispute, judge rules York lawn care business is grandfathered use

YORK, Maine — In the most recent decision of a dispute that goes back about four years, a York County Superior Court judge has denied the appeal of Daniel and Susan Raposa against the town of York and Josh Gammon, of Gammon Lawn Care.

Judge John O’Neil determined Gammon’s 632 York St. business was a grandfathered use, not dissimilar from the time when it was owned by the late Peter Marcurci, who ran an excavation business at the same site.

O’Neil’s decision involves one of two threads that the Raposas have pursued in their court appeals. The first is that Gammon is operating, in their opinion, a very different operation than Marcuri did. Although the area where the business is located is largely residential, Code Enforcement Officer Amber Harrison determined Gammon Lawn Care was a legally nonconforming use under the town’s shoreland zoning ordinance.

The Raposas, abutters to the property, as well as a group of their neighbors have long argued that Gammon’s business is much more intense in terms of sound, hours of operation, dust generated and equipment used. They argue Harrison erred in determining it’s essentially the same kind of use of the property, and pursued this thread through an appeal to the town’s Board of Appeals and ultimately to the courts.

Further, the BOA actually voted verbally to grant their appeal on the use issue, only to deny the appeal when the BOA submitted written findings of fact.

Judge O’Neil in his decision found that Harrison’s determination was in fact correctly made. Regarding the BOA decision, he said the board “expressed confusion” about the issue when they voted to grant the appeal. He said the written findings were unambiguous, however. And he ruled based on that written document.

This case was remanded back to O’Neil by the Supreme Judicial Court. O’Neil had initially ruled that the court did not have jurisdiction to render a decision, but the SJC disagreed.

The second thread that the Raposas have pursued involves whether Gammon’s lot itself is large enough under zoning regulations for a nonconforming use in the shoreland zone. The lot has been determined to be too small, but Gammon has a purchase and sale agreement with an abutter that would give him sufficient land. His attorney said Gammon has not been able to buy the land because a bank will not loan money while there are pending lawsuits.

In a separate decision last December, O’Neil denied the Raposas’ appeal regarding the lot size. Last week, he also denied a request by the couple to amend his decision or provide additional findings.

Gammon’s attorney, Matt Howell, said that he and his client “feel very good about the decision of the judge. We’re not surprised. We kind of thought this is where it was going all along. We would like everyone to move on, and spend their time and money on something else.”

Raposa said he is considering where to go from here.

“I’m still not convinced that the matter is closed, but clearly Justice O’Neil believes it is. We’ll see what happens,” he said. “I am really grateful that this whole journey has sparked an awakening in our little York Harbor neighborhood. We didn’t really know each other before, and now we do. And I’m grateful to the Board of Selectmen for allowing us to speak at almost every meeting for all those months. At least we had the opportunity to share our concerns in a public forum.”