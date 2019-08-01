Maine town fires its public works director over alleged conflicts of interest

ELIOT, Maine — Joel Moulton has been fired as the Eliot Public Works Department director after a three-month investigation by the town’s Select Board into alleged conflict-of-interest issues, a decision his attorney says will be appealed.

The Select Board held a final executive session about the investigation Wednesday morning, and returned to public session with the decision. Select Board member Robert McPherson made a motion to “terminate Public Works Director Joel Moulton for violations of the town charter, purchasing policy and personnel policy, effective at close of business July 24, 2019.”

The board unanimously approved the motion.

The investigation report will not be made public, official said. There is one copy, and it is in the possession of Eliot police Chief Elliott Moya.

Gregg Frame, a Portland-based attorney representing Moulton, said he has not been told the reason for his client’s termination.

“The town has not provided a notice of termination or any finding of facts or any appeal rights, which we have,” Frame said. “I don’t know what the decision was based on. I am very confident Joel will avail himself of a hearing on his termination.”

The investigation into conflicts of interest involving the public works director was approved by the Select Board on April 11.

Several events in the previous months brought up questions. In January, the board was asked by Town Manager Dana K. Lee and Moulton to approve an emergency appropriation to replace an engine in a public works plow truck which failed during a storm. Moulton obtained quotes by telephone from three vendors. McPherson asked why sealed bids were not requested, and Lee said the town’s purchasing policy allowed for an emergency, in this case, the need to have the truck back on the road as soon as possible. The board approved $26,969.18 from the public works vehicle fund for Dover Motor Mart to do the work. Dover Motor Mart is owned by a cousin of Moulton.

In March, the Select Board approved emergency work on a private Blueberry Lane sewer line that was blocked. Two contractors were engaged, Shapleigh Construction, and Sturgeon Creek Enterprises. Moulton and the daughter of Sturgeon Creek’s owner have a domestic relationship.

Earlier this year, the Maine Department of Labor cited the Department of Public Works for safety issues. They were all resolved in February. According to Lee, a septic tank installation at the town transfer station in early February brought another Department of Labor investigation.

“Joel has responded clearly and forcefully to the allegations. We’re confident when the veil of secrecy is lifted, the public will know what happened and Joel will be back at work,” Frame said.

A letter presented to the board April 11 that instigated the investigation. Diane Holt, who identified herself as the mother of Brian Holt, a former public works employee, in her letter accused the town manager of not knowing how sealed bids worked and that, “Sole sources for town services is not in the best interest of Eliot residents.” She said the town manager “has permitted the DPW director to remain in his position with conflicts of interests and safety issues.”

Select Board Chair John “Jack” Murphy moved that an internal investigation be conducted by the town manager, but after several residents called for an independent, outside investigator, the board approved authorizing an external, independent investigation overseen by Moya. The investigation was to include “1.) conflicts of interest, 2.) improprieties or other violations of a). the town charter, b.) the town personnel policy, c.) other pertinent regulations or statutes.”

Select Board Chair Donhauser said it was the intention of the board to make the motion as broad as possible, to look into public works or any department, as the investigator sees fit.

Lee on April 11 prohibited the Public Works Department from using Sturgeon Creek Enterprises and Dover Motor Mart.

A week later, Moulton was placed on administrative leave with pay.

Lee said the conflict of interest investigation was in the hands of Moya and town attorney Ann Freeman of the Bernstein Shur law firm in Portland. The investigation was conducted by Troubh Heisler LLC also of Portland. A report to the Select Board said the investigation cost $8,635.