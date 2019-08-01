Take a trip down memory lane with these throwback Maine Lobster Festival photos
File | BDN
Rockland High School cheerleaders welcome the Maine Lobster Festival to town in this photo from 1961.
The 72nd Maine Lobster Festival is officially in full swing down in Rockland. In honor of the crustacean-filled festival, we’re taking a look back at lobster festivals past.
Starting with the first one, held in 1947, all the way up to a Willie Nelson appearance in 2000, here’s a look at some of our highlights from the Maine Lobster Festival.
Courtesy of Picasa
A scene from the very first Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland, held in 1947.
File | BDN
The giant lobster cooker at the 1952 Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland.
Courtesy of the Maine Lobster Festival
Attendees of the 1957 Maine Lobster Festival enjoy lobster dinners.
File | BDN
The Maine Lobster Festival winning floats ride down the street on Aug. 6, 1975, in Rockland.
Walter Griffin | BDN
Willie Nelson on August 4, 2000
