Police charge three in attacks near Bangor waterfront, on Second Street

Two men and a juvenile have been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with alleged attacks in Bangor on Wednesday night near the waterfront and on Second Street.

Liam Geagan, 18, of Brewer and Benjamin Gilliland, 19, of Bangor were charged in connection with an attack on a man who was making repairs to a bicycle near the Bangor waterfront, according to police.

The 51-year-old victim, who was not identified, reported that he was assaulted by two males about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Front and Railroad streets, Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters said Thursday.

The juvenile was charged in connection with an incident on Second Street, according to Lt. Brent Beaulieu.

State law prevents police from identifying juveniles who have not been charged with felonies.

Geagan was arrested and taken to the Penobscot County Jail where he remained Thursday morning. Gilliland and the juvenile were issued court summonses.

The investigation included police viewing videos posted on social media that allegedly depicted the two assaults, which were not reported to police.

Police continue to investigate and additional charges are likely, according to Betters.

Beaulieu urged those who witness possible crimes to call police rather than record incidents and post them to social media.

If convicted on the assault charge, each adult defendant faces up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000. The juvenile is unlikely to be incarcerated if convicted.