July 30, 2019
Maine marks 200th birthday since it split from Massachusetts

Micky Bedell | BDN
The Associated Press

Maine is kicking off its celebration of its 200th birthday — and its separation from Massachusetts — by raising flags statewide.

The Wednesday kickoff of Maine’s bicentennial coincides with the 200th anniversary of the vote to separate the District of Maine from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in July 1819.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is traveling to flag raisings at four municipalities Wednesday: Presque Isle, Bangor, Portland and Augusta.

The governor will announce upcoming events that will mark the bicentennial over the next year and a half. Such events are set to include a time capsule, smartphone app, concert series and grants available for community projects.

Maine officially became a state in March 1820.

 


