Portland police officers were called to the West End early Tuesday morning to help out a skunk that found itself in quite the predicament.

https://www.facebook.com/PortlandMainePolice/videos/398997557412121/?v=398997557412121

The skunk’s head was stuck inside an aluminum can and it was wandering around the neighborhood. An officer is seen in the video throwing a towel over the skunk. He successfully removed the can and the skunk scurried off.