Possible human remains found at Bangor hospital construction site

Construction was halted Thursday after what may be human remains were found at a site on the campus of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to the hospital.

Mark Stevens, director of fire and employee safety, was inspecting a construction site behind the Greystone building on the medical center’s State Street campus at about 3 p.m. when he came across the potential remains, according to hospital spokeswoman Amy Kenney.

The Greystone building is the oldest on the hospital campus and housed Bangor General Hospital, the precursor to EMMC that was founded in 1892.

The medical center began the construction project in June to reinforce a

retaining wall in the area, according to Kenney. Other items found during excavation appear to date back to the early 1900s, she said.

The state medical examiner is reviewing the case with Bangor police.

A message left with police was not immediately returned.