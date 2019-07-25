Bangor man did “extensive damage” during burglary of downtown church, police say

Bangor police have arrested a man who allegedly did “extensive damage” to Columbia Street Baptist Church when he committed a burglary there around July 9.

Sgt. Wade Betters also said that Christopher Barkac, 32, of Bangor carried out burglaries at three other locations in Bangor: the Sawyer Arena ice rink, the Shawn T. Mansfield baseball stadium and the property at 118 Harlow St. that includes Tesoro Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria.

Betters did not provide more information about when the other burglaries happened and what Barkac allegedly stole.

Police charged Barkac with four counts of burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Barkac was also charged with two counts of aggravated criminal mischief, a Class C felony, and additional counts of felony theft and misdemeanor criminal mischief, Betters said. He was still at the Penobscot County Jail as of Thursday.

A Class C crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.