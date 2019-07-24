9-year-old girl critically injured in Gorham crash declared legally dead

A 9-year-old girl who was critically injured in a three-car crash in Gorham over the weekend has been declared legally dead.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Raelynn Bell of Cumberland was declared dead early Tuesday morning and she was being kept on life support until an operation could be performed to remove her organs, which will be donated.

Bell and her two sisters were on their way home after seeing the reboot of “The Lion King” when the Honda Pilot SUV driven by their father, Michael Bell, was rear-ended by a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Morang of Standish near the intersection of Route 25 and Dow Road and pushed into oncoming traffic, the newspaper reports.

Raelynn Bell has been brain dead since the crash, and her two sisters have been treated and released, according to the Press Herald.

Morang is a corrections officer at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland, where he had clocked out about 30 minutes before the crash, the Press Herald reports. Morang had worked 88 hours at the jail since July 14, with one day off on Tuesday. The newspaper reports that he had just finished a nearly 16-hour shift the day of the crash.