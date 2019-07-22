Hair pulling allegedly led to 12-hour weekend standoff in Orrington

A hair-pulling incident allegedly led to an assault and a 12-hour police standoff on Saturday in Orrington, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

Three people charged in the incident made their first appearances before a judge Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

Stephen Nason, 33, and Rochelle Gleason, 37, both of Orrington, and Jason Ashe, 33, of Glenburn each were charged with robbery, a Class A crime, and assault, a Class C crime. In addition to those, Nason is charged with creating a police standoff, a Class E crime.

The trio and the alleged victim were partying at the Johnson Mill Road home of Nason’s mother when the incident began shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. Gleason allegedly attacked the victim, punching her in the face and mouth after Gleason reportedly accused the victim of pulling her hair, Assistant District Attorney Brendan Trainor said.

The two men and the woman allegedly took items out of the victim’s purse before she was able to escape and call the police.

When police arrived, the three refused to come out of the house, according to Trainor. The Maine State Police tactical team was called in at about 8 a.m.

Negotiators convinced Gleason to come out at about 2:30 p.m., the prosecutor said. Ashe followed several hours later, and Nason finally surrendered at about 7:05 p.m.

All three were arrested and taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.

At the hearing Monday, Superior Court Justice Ann Murray did not ask any of the defendants to enter pleas because they have not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Gleason’s bail was set at $5,000 cash. Nason’s was set at $25,000 cash. Ashe’s bail was set at $10,000 cash or $50,000 in property.

All three are next due in court Sept. 9.

Nason’s criminal history includes creating a standoff at the same location in April 2011.

If convicted of robbery, the most serious charge, all face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. On the assault charge, each faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. The charge of creating a standoff is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.