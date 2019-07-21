Fast-moving thunderstorm leaves hundreds without power

A severe thunderstorm that swept through eastern Maine on Sunday afternoon left hundreds of Emera Maine customers without power.

Amanda Cummings, a spokeswoman for Emera Maine, said that the storm toppled many trees, leading to the interruption of service to customers in northern Penobscot and Piscataquis counties.

About 1,150 Emera Maine customers were without power at 1:50 p.m., with the majority centered around Millinocket and Brownville.

Emera Maine estimated that power would be restored by 4 p.m.