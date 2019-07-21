Penobscot
July 22, 2019
Penobscot Latest News | Right Whales | Bangor Metro | Acadia National Park | Today's Paper
Penobscot

Fast-moving thunderstorm leaves hundreds without power

Courtesy of Emera Maine
Courtesy of Emera Maine
An Emera Maine truck in front of Graham Station in Veazie.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff
Updated:

A severe thunderstorm that swept through eastern Maine on Sunday afternoon left hundreds of Emera Maine customers without power.

Amanda Cummings, a spokeswoman for Emera Maine, said that the storm toppled many trees, leading to the interruption of service to customers in northern Penobscot and Piscataquis counties.

About 1,150 Emera Maine customers were without power at 1:50 p.m., with the majority centered around Millinocket and Brownville.

Emera Maine estimated that power would be restored by 4 p.m.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like