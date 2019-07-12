We turned the New Hampshire hotel bear into a meme, and we want you to do the same

A photograph of a bear looking wistfully over a balcony at a New Hampshire hotel went viral this week, and we need your help in creating the best meme from the funny pic.

The photograph was actually snapped back in June by Sam Geesaman, an employee at Omni Mount Washington Resort, as Geesaman attempted to take a photo of the sunrise.

The BDN staff has already been having fun with the photo:

Lindsay Putnam | BDN Lindsay Putnam | BDN

Want to make your own meme? We already got you started with this template. Add your own caption and save your masterpiece. Then, link to it with us in the comments section below.

We’ll share a roundup of our favorite submissions as they come in.

We can’t wait to see what you come up with.