July 12, 2019
We turned the New Hampshire hotel bear into a meme, and we want you to do the same

Sam Geesaman | Omni Mount Washington Resort via AP
In this Saturday, June 29, 2019 photo provided by Sam Geesaman, a black bear peers over a railing on the back veranda at the Omni Mount Washington Resort just after sunrise at Mount Washington, N.H.
By Lindsay Putnam, BDN Staff
Updated:

A photograph of a bear looking wistfully over a balcony at a New Hampshire hotel went viral this week, and we need your help in creating the best meme from the funny pic.

The photograph was actually snapped back in June by Sam Geesaman, an employee at Omni Mount Washington Resort, as Geesaman attempted to take a photo of the sunrise.

The BDN staff has already been having fun with the photo:

Want to make your own meme? We already got you started with this template. Add your own caption and save your masterpiece. Then, link to it with us in the comments section below.

We’ll share a roundup of our favorite submissions as they come in.

We can’t wait to see what you come up with.


