Community college’s public safety director charged with drunken driving

The director of public safety at Eastern Maine Community College is facing drunken driving and other charges after her arrest Monday night on Stillwater Avenue in Bangor, according to police.

Ruth Doherty, 55, of Hermon is charged with operating under the influence of intoxicants, refusing to submit to arrest and driving to endanger, Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesman for the Bangor Police Department, said Thursday.

Doherty was stopped at 8:48 p.m. after she swerved to avoid hitting the cruiser of an officer who had stopped to help a motorist, Betters said. After swerving, Doherty’s vehicle almost struck the officer.

She was arrested and taken to the Penobscot County Jail. She was released early Tuesday morning after posting $300 cash bail, according to jail personnel.

Information about her blood alcohol level was not released. It is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent or more.

Jennifer Khavari, director of advancement at EMCC in Bangor, said school officials are aware of the charges but declined to comment Thursday.

In addition to working for EMCC, Doherty also is a part-time police officer in Hermon, according to Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton. He said that his office would conduct an internal investigation of the incident to determine if she violated employment policies.

Doughty is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 14 at the Penobscot Judicial Center.