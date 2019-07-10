First he won $100K in the lottery, then $500K just 18 months later

About 18 months after he won $100,000 from the Maine Lottery, a Bar Harbor man has struck gold again, winning half a million dollars with another lottery ticket.

Last month, Peter E. Alley of Bar Harbor bought a Maine Lottery ticket in Portland worth $500,000, according to lottery officials.

Alley spent $20 on the winning ticket, from the $500,000 Payout game, at a Mobil On the Run store. He bought his prior winning ticket in the $5 scratch game $100,000 Bonanza in December 2017 at the Circle K store on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor, according to a report in the Mount Desert Islander weekly newspaper.

Angie Helton, spokeswoman for lottery, confirmed on Monday that Alley bought both winning tickets.

Attempts Monday and Tuesday to contact Alley were unsuccessful.

Alley overcame long odds to win both prizes.

The odds of winning the highest instant prize in the $500,000 Payout game are one in 137,143, according to information on the Maine Lottery website. The odds of winning the highest instant prize in the $100,000 Bonanza game are one in 264,000.

The lottery tickets are not the first time Alley has publicly been awarded money, though they are by far the most lucrative awards he has received.

In January 2006, Alley, a custodian at Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor, was awarded $4,000 and a medal by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission for saving the life of a man who had crashed his truck earlier that year on Eagle Lake Road in Bar Harbor.

In that crash, Gary C. Alley (no relation) was unconscious and trapped in his pickup truck after it hit a patch of ice, slid off the road and struck a tree. Peter Alley came upon the crash scene moments later, stopped and after multiple attempts managed to pull Gary Alley to safety seconds before an explosion left the pickup engulfed in flames.