Firefighters rescue swimmer from Aroostook County river

Volunteer firefighters with the Fort Kent Fire Department rescued a man from the St. John River on Wednesday morning.

The man entered the Fish River in downtown Fort Kent and when he did not return, his wife called for assistance, according to Fort Kent Fire Chief Ed Endee.

The firefighters used their utility brush vehicle, which they refer to as Squad 1, to launch their rescue boat into the St. John River at Riverside Park boat landing.

The firefighters located the man in the St. John River, which connects to the Fish River near the park.

Fort Kent Fire Department is also located next to Riverside Park.

Ambulance Service Inc. transported the man to Northern Maine Medical Center for evaluation.

The man appeared to be physically unharmed, according to Endee.

The firefighters finished at the scene shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Fort Kent Police Department and Maine Warden Service assisted at the scene.

This is the second time in less than a week that firefighters have responded to an incident in which they were able to rescue a person who was in danger by using Squad 1. On Saturday, the firefighters used a Stokes basket attached to a winch on the vehicle to lift a girl to safety after an ATV she was driving fell over a 30-foot embankment.

This story was originally published in the Fiddlehead Focus.