Lobster boat driver faces OUI after crash at Stonington dock

A Hancock County man was issued a summons for allegedly driving his lobster boat while intoxicated following a crash with another boat at the docks in Stonington on Sunday, officials said Monday.

Brandon Murphy, 22, of Trenton was cited for operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol after allegedly failing a blood-alcohol content test, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. The test results were not available.

The summons resulted from the collision between an unidentified recreational craft and the boat Murphy was driving, Black Thundah II, at 2:40 p.m. as Murphy attempted to moor the boat at the docks in Stonington. The collision was witnessed by a U.S. Coast Guard response boat that was providing security at lobster boat races there, said Petty Officer Zachary Hupp, a Coast Guard spokesman based in Boston.

Crew members on the Coast Guard craft boarded the lobster boat as part of their investigation. The boat had seven people aboard, including Murphy. The recreational craft had three people aboard. No injuries were reported, Hupp said, and information about damage done in the collision was not available.

Suspecting that alcohol was part of what caused the crash, the Coast Guard called the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Dupuis administered the blood alcohol test and issued the summons to Murphy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dupuis and his supervisor did not immediately respond to messages left Monday.