Bangor
July 09, 2019
Bangor Latest News | Steve McKay | Bangor Metro | Space Archaeology | Today's Paper
Bangor

Car crash causes power outage in Penobscot County

Courtesy of Emera Maine
Courtesy of Emera Maine
An Emera Maine truck in front of Graham Station in Veazie. Emera electricians and safety personnel working at the location.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff
Updated:

More than 2,000 customers were without power in Eastern Maine on Monday evening after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole off Route 15 near the Brewer-Orrington line, according to Emera Maine.

Six customers in Hancock County were affected, while 2,199 customers were without power in Penobscot County.

Traffic in the area was being routed around the crash site. Crews are working to safely replace the pole and are expected to be done before 10 p.m., according to Emera Maine.

If approaching utility crews working on roads, Emera Maine urges motorists to slow down or move over and change lanes, if possible.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like