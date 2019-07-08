Car crash causes power outage in Penobscot County

More than 2,000 customers were without power in Eastern Maine on Monday evening after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole off Route 15 near the Brewer-Orrington line, according to Emera Maine.

Six customers in Hancock County were affected, while 2,199 customers were without power in Penobscot County.

Traffic in the area was being routed around the crash site. Crews are working to safely replace the pole and are expected to be done before 10 p.m., according to Emera Maine.

If approaching utility crews working on roads, Emera Maine urges motorists to slow down or move over and change lanes, if possible.