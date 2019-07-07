Police suspect arson in Sanford fire that displaced eight

A fire that displaced eight people in Sanford early Saturday morning was arson, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to 26 Montreal St. about 4:26 a.m. after a fire broke out at the residence, according to the Sanford Police Department. The fire quickly spread from the single-family residence to neighboring 24 Montreal St., a two-unit apartment building.

The three residents of 26 Montreal St. and the five residents of 24 Montreal St. were all accounted for, police said.

None of the residents of either address was injured, and several nearby homes were evacuated while firefighters from Sanford and surrounding towns battled the blaze.

Surveillance video from a nearby residence showed two unidentified individuals, one of whom appeared to be smoking, near 26 Montreal St. about 4:17 a.m., and video showed two individuals running from the area moments later at 4:22 a.m.

The fire is considered an act of arson, and police are looking for assistance to identify the two individuals seen on the surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the fire or the individuals on the video can contact the Sanford police Detective Colleen Adams at 207-324-9170 ext. 226. Anonymous tips can be left with the Maine fire marshal’s office at 1-888-870-6162.