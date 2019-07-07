Maine town mourning after fire chief dies from cancer

Wells Fire Chief Wayne Vetre died Friday at a Boston hospital after a battle with cancer, and the town is offering their thanks for his service.

Vetre, who previously served in Guilford, Connecticut, was fire chief in Wells for three years. A brief recognition ceremony was held Saturday at the Corner Fire Station after the Wells Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 4652 and Wells Police Department brought Vetre’s body back home.

Town Manager Jonathan Carter said in a Friday night statement: “The Wells Fire Department, Wells Board of Selectmen and all Wells municipal employees mourn the loss of Wayne Vetre, who died from cancer on July 5, 2019. Chief Vetre was fire chief for three years since his 2016 appointment. Arrangements are being made through Bibber Funeral Home and a Wells Fire Department and Public Safety convoy will escort Chief Vetre back to Wells from Mass General in Boston. Our deepest sympathies to Chief Vetre’s family from an appreciate town eager to have learned and grown in knowledge from a true fire professional.”