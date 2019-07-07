Aroostook County man accused of assaulting 2 firefighters while driving recklessly at parade

An Ashland man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted two firefighters while trying to drive through the annual Ashland Days Parade.

Cody Durand, 21, was charged with reckless reckless conduct with a motor vehicle, a felony, and misdemeanor assault, driving to endanger and refusing to submit to arrest, according to Ashland police Officer Laney Merchant.

Durand allegedly was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Impala in a reckless manner about 10:30 a.m. as the Ashland Police Department and Maine State Police led the Ashland Days Parade, Merchant said.

Merchant said that Durand struck an Ashland firefighter who was on foot and attempting to stop Durand who was “creating a substantial risk of serious injury to parade participants and attendees.”

An Ashland police officer and state trooper who arrived at the intersection of Main and Station streets found emergency responders, who had been providing traffic control, succeeded in stopping the Impala and taking the keys from Durand, who was accused of assaulting another Ashland firefighter attempting to stop him from re-entering traffic, Merchant said.

Merchant said that Durand resisted being taken into custody and members of the Ashland Fire Department and ambulance service assisted in restaining him until he was secured in handcuffs and leg restraints.

Durand was taken to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton, where he is being held on $5,000 bail.