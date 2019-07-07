11-year-old in critical condition after Aroostook County ATV crash

A group of six young people were taken to a hospital and one is in critical condition after a rollover crash in a utility ATV Friday night on Pelletier Island in Saint Agatha.

Deputies responded to the crash around 7 p.m. Friday and found the six juveniles rolled over in a Polaris UTV, according to Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen.

A 14-year-old female was driving the machine with another youth passenger and four youths riding in the vehicle’s rear dump body, Gillen said.

All six juvenile occupants were taken to Edmundston Regional Hospital in nearby New Brunswick by ambulance. An 11-year-old female was then flown to a hospital in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with serious injuries and was listed in critical condition, Gillen said.

None of the occupants were wearing helmets or seatbelts, and it appears that speed and driver inexperience were major factors, Gillen said.

The crash remains under investigation as of Saturday morning, he added. Police did not release the identities of the individuals.

This story was originally published in the Fiddlehead Focus.