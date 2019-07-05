Want to beat the heat? Some jump off a 35-foot cliff into the water below.
Damien Ward of Winterport has been swimming at Monroe Falls for more than twenty years. "I like the rush of jumping," Ward said of the 35-foot cliff he and others jump off of at the falls. The gem of a swimming hole is located off N. Center Road in Monroe and although it is on private property, the landowners allow people to use the area but ask that people respect the area, leave it clean and only come during daylight hours.
It was the swimming that first drew Damien Ward of Winterport to Monroe Falls more than 20 years ago.
“I’ve been swimming here since I was 9 or 10 years old,” Ward said Friday, as temperatures reached into the 90s. “But I didn’t jump until I was about 15.”
Damien Ward of Winterport has been swimming at Monroe Falls for more than 20 years.
By jumping, he means jumping off a 35-foot cliff into the water below.
“I like the rush of jumping,” Ward said.
Fred Parsons and Cora Irving cool off at Monroe Falls in Monroe on Friday.
The swimming hole is located off North Center Road in Monroe, and there is a small parking area by a closed bridge. From the parking area there is a short, but rather steep trail down to the water left of the bridge. Beware of the poison ivy on both sides of the trail.
The gem of a swimming hole is located off North Center Road in Monroe and although it is on private property, the landowners allow people to use the area but ask that people respect the area, leave it clean and only come during daylight hours.
Although it is on private property, the landowners allow people to use the area but ask that people respect it, leave it clean and only come between dawn and dusk.
