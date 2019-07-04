Plane with three on board crashes in Montville

One person was taken to the hospital after a plane crashed in Montville on Wednesday evening, according to a report from News Center Maine.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that a Cessna 172 aircraft with three people on board crashed into some trees around 6:30 p.m., according to News Center Maine. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will continue to investigate the crash.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office also told the station that one person was sent to the hospital after the crash.

Another station, WABI-TV Channel 5, reported that the crash happened in the woods around Hidden Valley Camp and that the plane was rented by the sleepaway summer camp. Two of the camp’s employees and a private pilot were reportedly on board, according to the camp’s owner.

More information about the crash wasn’t immediately available on Thursday.

