Parades, fireworks, races and more: Fourth of July events throughout Maine

AUGUSTA — A Capital Fourth of July, Thursday, July 4. 12 p.m. cannon salute, Old Fort Western; 4 p.m. Fourth of July parade, State House to State Street to Water Street to Fort Western; 5:30 p.m. Mayor David Rollins will read the Declaration of Independence; 9:15 p.m. Capital City Fireworks, Mill Park. augustadowntown.com and augustamaine.com. Part of Whatever Family Festival 2019

BANGOR — Bangor on the Fourth, Thursday, July 4. 11 a.m. parade, begins on Wilson St. in Brewer and travels over the bridge to Bangor to Main Street, turns onto State Street and ends on Exchange Street; 6-9:30 p.m. Chords for a Cure. Admission is $5 with proceeds benefiting the Eastern Maine Medical Center Foundation; 7 p.m. Bangor band concert, Pickering Square; 9:30 p.m. fireworks over the Penobscot River. bangoronthefourth.com.

BAR HARBOR — Fourth of July Events, Thursday, July 4: 6-10 a.m. Pancake Breakfast, Bar Harbor Athletic Field, Park St. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite; 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Bar Harbor Nonprofit Showcase, Bar Harbor Athletic Field; 9 a.m-3 p.m. Craft Fair/ marketplace ,YMCA, 21 Park St. Call 207-288-5008 for additional information; 10 a.m. Independence Day parade route winds through downtown Bar Harbor from Main Street to Cottage Street to Eden Street to Mt. Desert Street to Ledgelawn Avenue; 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Seafood Festival, Bar Harbor Athletic Field; 3:30- 9 p.m. live music at Harborside Concert Series, Agamont Park; 7:30-8:30 p.m. Bar Harbor Town Band concert, Bar Harbor Village Green; 9:15 p.m. fireworks over Frenchman Bay. For more information, visit vistbarharbor.com.

BATH — Fourth of July Events, part of Bath Heritage Days 2019, Thursday, July 4. 7:15 a.m. 1 Mile Fun Run; 8 a.m. 5 Mile Road Race, City Hall; 9:30 a.m.- 4 pm. Library book sale, Winter Street Center, 9:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Strawberry Shortcake Social, Hillhouse Assisted Living; 10 a.m. Independence Day parade; 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. Smokey’s Greatest Show and Carnival, Waterfront Park; 12-10 p.m; 9 p.m. fireworks over Kennebec River. Visit bathheritagedays.com for more information or event registrations.

BELGRADE — Fourth of July events, part of Whatever Family Festival 2019. 4 p.m. parade, begins at Rome Farm, goes south on Route 27; 9 p.m. fireworks, Long Pond. augustamaine.com

BLUE HILL — Fourth of July Flash in the Pans steel drum concert and fireworks, 7:30-9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, Blue Hill Town Park, Water Street. Suggested $5 donation to benefit Flash in the Pans scholarships.

BREWER — Fourth of July events, Thursday, July 4. 7-10 a.m. pancake breakfast, $6 adults, $3 children, Brewer Auditorium, 318 Wilson St., Brewer; 39th annual Walter Hunt 4th of July 3K Road Race, 10:15 a.m. Thursday, July 4, Brewer Auditorium, Wilson Street. Registration held 8-10:15 a.m. $15, register online at runsignup.com. Additional race information can be found at sub5.com. For further questions, contact the race director at 3KJuly4@gmail.com. Parade kicks off from Wilson Street at 11 a.m. bangoronthefourth.com.

BRIDGTON — Independence Day fireworks, dusk, Thursday, July 3, at Stevens Brook Elementary School, 14 Frances Bell Drive.

BROOKLIN— Fourth of July festivities, Thursday, July 4: 10 a.m. parade through village starting at the Odd Fellows Hall. Chicken barbecue and games to follow at Town Green; Town band starts 9 a.m., library lawn; 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. book sale at Brooklin Candy Company, 103 Bay Road. Peapod races start at 2 p.m. in the Brooklin Boatyard. For parade sign-up, contact mike@sealanderarchitects.com. To volunteer or for more information, contact BrooklinBBQ@gmail.com.

CAMDEN — The Camden Rotary Club will present the 2019 Music by the Sea concert series, 12-9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, Camden Harbor. This concert is free to the public and helps fund the Camden Rotary Club’s major project: grants to nonprofit organizations in Knox County and Lincolnville. Fireworks to follow.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Fourth of July events, Thursday, July 4, at the Town Park. 3 p.m. children’s parade, starts at Tufulio’s, Valley Crossing; 4:30 p.m. fire truck rides; 6:30-9 p.m. dance party; 9:15 p.m. fireworks. sugarloaf.com.

CASTINE — Fourth of July events, Thursday, July 4. 8-9:30 a.m. annual 4th of July fun run. 1K starts at 8 a.m. and 5K at 8:15 a.m., at the Town Dock. Early registration forms are available at Town Hall or communityplace@gmail.com; 10 a.m.- 1p.m. kids parade and games, Town Common; 4-5:15 p.m. Castine Town Band concert. For more information, call Silas Yates at 207-326-0663; 7-9 p.m. band and dance with the Denise O’Connor Band, Town Dock; 9-10 p.m. fireworks, Town Dock.

CLINTON — Central Maine 4th of July Celebration, Thursday, July 4. 10 a.m. parade starts across from Tradewinds and ends at the Clinton Elementary School, 75 Morrison Ave.; Gates of Fairgrounds open at 11 a.m. with dance demonstrations, children’s activities and Maine State Police K-9 demonstrations; 2-9:30 p.m. live music; 9:30 p.m. fireworks. For more information, check out the event Facebook page or visit centralmaine4th.com.

DEER ISLE – STONINGTON — Fourth of July events, Thursday, July 4. 6:30 a.m. Stonington Six Race, Island Community Center, 6 Memorial Lane, Stonington. Registration starts at 6 a.m.; 10 a.m. parade through Deer Isle Village; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. the Oasis Cafe will be open at the Congregational Church, Deer Isle; 12-2 p.m. annual lobster dinner with the Masons, Masonic Hall, Deer Isle; 5 p.m. Fish Pier festivities; 9:15 p.m. fireworks, Stonington Harbor.

DEXTER — Fourth of July parade, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 4. The parade will start on Church Street in front of the Fire Department. The parade will go down Church Street onto Main Street through the downtown area. IIt will continue down Lower Main Street , turning left onto Lincoln Street across from Maine Highlands Credit Union. The parade will end in the old Dexter Shoe Parking lot at the intersection of Water Street and Lincoln Street.

EASTPORT — Fourth of July events, Thursday, July 4. Sunrise, 59th annual Flag Raising at Breakwater; 7-11 a.m. annual blueberry pancake breakfast, Eastport Municipal Airport; 8:30 a.m. calithumpian parade; 10 a.m. rubber ducky race. Ducks cost $5 and can be purchases at The First Bank or at Overlook Park; 10 a.m. 42nd annual Buddy Allen Car, Truck and Bike Show; 11 a.m. annual blueberry pie eating contest, Overlook Park; 1 p.m. parade bands in concert, Liberty Park; 2 p.m. Grand Independence Day Parade; floats line up on Staniels Road by Youth Center; dusk, grand presentation of the Fantastic Fireworks Display, Waterfront. For a full list of events, visit eastport4th.com.

FARMINGTON — Fourth of July events, Thursday, July 4. 10 a.m. parade. Floats and vehicles will line up in the UMF Parking lot behind the Dining Hall on High Street starting at 8 a.m. The route will be up High Street, down Broadway, then left on Main Street, and left on South Street. For more information and to register please contact Michael Cormier at 207-779-0242 or cormier48@gmail.com; 10:30-12:30 p.m. The Farmington Old South First Congregational Church, UCC will be serving up strawberry shortcake at the Pierce House lawn, Main Street. Proceeds will benefit Old South’s community service, outreach, and youth programs. 207-778-0424.

FREEPORT — Freeport Fourth of July, Thursday, July 4. 7-10 a.m. St. Jude Church annual pancake breakfast, 134 Main St; L.L. Bean Fourth of July 10K or 1- Mile Family Fun Run/Walk, 7:25 a.m. 10K start time, 9:10 a.m. fun run/walk start time. Register at llbeanroadrace.com; 10 a.m. parade, Main Street; 7:30-9 p.m. L.L. Bean Summer in the Park Concert Series with The War and Treaty, 95 Main St, Discovery Park; 9:15 p.m. fireworks, behind the L.L. Bean capus, 95 Main St.

GRAND LAKE STREAM — Downeast Lakes Land Trust will hold the annual “Race For Grand Lake Stream” 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4. This 3-mile road race begins at Big Lake Landing, and follows tree-lined Water Street back to the village of Grand Lake Stream. Registration will take place on the DLLT lawn from 8-8:45 a.m, and a bus will transport runners to the starting line for a 9 a.m. start time. The cost is $12, and all registrants will receive a t-shirt. For more information, please contact DLLT at 207-796 – 2100 or email info@downeastlakes.org.

GREENVILLE/ ROCKWOOD — Fourth of July at Moosehead Lake, Thursday, July 4. 11 a.m. parade starting in Greenville Junction and will continue into downtown Greenville; 6-8 p.m. Gazebo concert series with fiddler Gus LaCasse, downtown Greenville; dusk, fireworks, downtown Greenville; 9 p.m. fireworks, The Birches dock, Rockwood.

HANCOCK — Crossroads Apostolic Church will hold its annual fireworks display 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at 27 Church Lane.

HOULTON — Fourth of July parade, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at 109 Main St. The parade will start in the parking lot of the Catholic Church on Main Street and is a mile long loop through Historic Market Square, into Union Square and back up Military Street; 9:25 p.m. fireworks, at Houlton Agricultural Fair.

JACKMAN — Fourth of July parade, 4 p.m. Thursday, July 4, to Town Office Field. Fireworks will be held after dusk.

JAY — Independence Day fireworks, dusk, Thursday, July 4. Fireworks will be set up at the Spruce Mountain Ski Slope in Jay and are shot over the Androscoggin River. They can be heard and seen from one of several viewing areas, which include various parking lots in Jay and Livermore Falls, the lawn in front of St. Rose Church, Chisholm Square Main Street. For more information, call 207-897-6755.

KENNEBUNKPORT — Fourth of July fireworks, 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, off near the jetty by Kennebunk beach. Visit gokennebunks.com for a list of the best viewing spots.

LEWISTON/AUBURN — Liberty Festival, Thursday, July 4. 6 p.m. concerts at Veterans Park, Lewiston and Great Falls Plaza, Auburn; 9:30 p.m. fireworks along the river (rain date: Friday, July 5). libertyfestival.org.

LIMESTONE — Fourth of July events, Thursday, July 4. 7-9 a.m. United Methodist Men’s ham and pancake breakfast, Limestone United Methodist Church; 9 a.m. interfaith service, Rotary Town Park; 10:30 a.m. annual chicken BBQ, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department; 2 p.m. parade. Contact the chamber office at 207-325-4025 or email chamber@limestonemaine.org for more information; duck 500 race to follow parade on Bridge Street, $5 per ticket; 3 p.m. Southern Victoria Pipe Drum Band performance, Main Street; food vendors, pie eating contest, cook offs, corn hole tournament (4 p.m.) to follow parade at Trafton Lake; 9 p.m. fireworks over trafton lake (rain date July 5).

LINCOLNVILLE — Fourth of July Lincolnville Beach Celebration, Thursday, July 4. 7-10:30 p.m. live music from The Midnight Riders; 9:15 p.m. fireworks; 9:30-10:30 p.m. bonfire on the beach.

MACHIAS — Fourth of July parade, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, July 4, Machias High School, East on Rte. 1.

MADAWASKA — Fourth of July events, Thursday, July 4. 6-9 p.m. Beach Bash, Birch Point Beach; 9:30 p.m. fireworks.

MILLINOCKET — Fourth of July events, part of Millinocket Independence Day Festival, Thursday, July 4. 2 p.m. food and gift vendors in downtown and Veterans Park. Dunk tank, climbing wall and obstacle course by Calvary Temple; 6 p.m. Parade including children’s parade on Main Street (Rain date- Friday, July 5); 7 p.m. street dance featuring DAKOTA at the band stand; 9:30 a.m. fireworks at the Rec Complex.

NAPLES — Fourth of July events, Thursday, July 4. 9-11 a.m. pancake breakfast, Singer Center. $4 children, $8 adults; 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. craft fair and live music, Village Green; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. kids games and crafts, town beach, Kent’s Landing; 2 p.m. parade; dusk fireworks over Long Lake with the best views from the Naples causeway. Rain date for fireworks is July 5.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Fourth of July events, Thursday, July 4. 10 a.m. parade starting on Temple Avenue; 6 p.m. veteran’s flag raising ceremony, Veteran’s Memorial Park; 9:45 p.m. fireworks set off by the Pier and Palace Playland on the beach.

OGUNQUIT — Fourth of July fireworks, 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Ogunquit Beach. Great views from the entire beach, from Main Beach all the way up to Footbridge Beach, North Beach and beyond. Rain date: July 5.

PORTLAND — Portland Pops Fourth of July Celebration, Thursday, July 4, Eastern Promenade. 7:30 p.m. welcome and Portland Symphony Orchestra performance; 9:15 a.m. Portland Pops fireworks. summerfestme.com. The Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co and Museum will be open for the holiday with trains on the hour from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.. The train will be departing from Ocean Gateway for shuttle rides to the Independence Day festival on the Eastern Promenade, with a drop-off at Cutter Street. Trains will depart every half hour, times are 4:30-7 p.m. Following the fireworks, the train will return wristband-ticket passengers back to the Ocean Gateway platform. Passengers must have $5 purchased wrist-bands. Tickets available at mainenarrowgauge.org.

RANGELEY — Independence Day Celebration, Wednesday, July 3, at Rangely Town Park. 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Silent Auction, chamber office; 10 a.m. annual doll carriage parade, Main Street (Rangeley Inn to Town Park); 21st annual duck race, Rangeley Health and Wellness, Haley Pond; 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Frost Memorial Art Show; 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. bouncy houses; 2 p.m. Rangeley’s Great American Dog Parade; 6 p.m. live music provided by Say What!; fireworks will start after dusk.

SANFORD — Fourth of July festivities, Wednesday, July 3. Vendors, music and activities will be held in the afternoon by #1 pond. The Maine Attraction Water Ski Show will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed by the fireworks at 9 p.m. The annual Fourth of July parade will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4. The parade will start on Main Street, around Malcolm Avenue, and continue on Main Street to Gowen Park.

THOMASTON — July 4th Thomaston 2019: Dancin’ in the Streets!, Thursday, July 4. 7 a.m. pancake breakfast, Masonic Temple, Main Street; 7-8 p.m. 5K Firecracker Race sign up; 8 a.m. one mile fun race, Beechwood Street. 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. craft tend opens; 9:15 a.m. pet show, Lura Libby School; 11 a.m. parade, Maine Street- from Erin Street to Booker Street; 12 p.m. opening ceremony (following parade) with bbq, bouncy houses, face painting, all behind the block; 12:30 p.m. dance performances and demonstrations; 1 p.m. Cod Adams Memorial Horseshoe Tournament; Lura Libby School Fields; 6 p.m. dance party; 9:15 p.m. fireworks. thomaston4thofjuly.com.

SANFORD — Fourth of July parade, 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4. The parade will go down Main Street.

SEARSPORT — Fourth of July parade, 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4. From Norris Avenue to Mortland Avenue; 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Penobscot Marine Museum will hold Independence Day activities, 40 East Main St. Free Museum admission.

SEBEC — Sebec Village 4th of July events, Thursday, July 4: Breakfast, 7:30 a.m., Sebec Village Christian Church, 734 Sebec Road. A 5K Road Race will take off at 8 a.m. with a starting line-up just down the hill from the church. The annual parade is at 9:30 a.m. The canoe race launches at 10:30 a.m. The famous Sebec Chicken BBQ runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the village Reading Room, 665 Sebec Road. Pony Rides and other fun activities will be available on the grounds of the Reading Room. These events occur rain or shine.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Fireworks, 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, off Clark Point.

WINTHROP — Fourth of July events, part of Whatever Family Festival 2019. 8 a.m. Friends of the 4th 5K run, jog or walk, Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed, Norcross Point; 9:15 a.m. fireworks, Winthrop Area Chamber of Commerce Norcross Point. Augustamaine.com.

WISCASSET — Wiscasset Fourth of July Parade “Yankee Doodle Dandy” 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4. The parade route will be Hooper Street to Federal Street, to Route 1, to Middle Street, then to the waterfront. During the parade, traffic will be delayed along Route 1 and Water Street will be closed. Ceremonies and awards will take place immediately at the recreation waterfront at the end of the parade. After the parade, other traditions of the day include strawberry shortcake, sold by the Wiscasset Yacht Club from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and fireworks on the river at approximately 9:15 p.m. 6 p.m. Alive on the Common Concert series with Salty Dogs, Town Common.

YORK — Fourth of July fireworks, 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, from York Beach.

