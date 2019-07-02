Rabid bat bites dog in Bath

A bat tested positive for rabies after biting a dog in Bath on Friday.

Bath Animal Control responded to an address on Academy Street after a dog was possibly exposed to a sick and injured bat. The bat was brought to Augusta where it tested positive for rabies, according to Bath police chief Michael Field.

The dog was up to date on vaccinations and will be under a 45-day observation period, Field said.

“We continue to urge the public to keep their pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations,” Field said. “If you see anything unusual or your pets have had any exposure to wildlife, please call your animal control officer and your veterinarian.”