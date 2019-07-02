Ellsworth man dies in motorcycle crash due to heavy winds

A large gust of wind caused a motorcycle crash in Surry that killed an Ellsworth man, state police said Tuesday.

Harry Moore died at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor at 10:11 p.m. on June 23, state police said. He was 47.

Trooper Dana Austin was called to Toddy Point Road on a report of a crash. The motorcycle had left the road, struck a ditch and gone airborne, state police said.

Moore was conscious at the scene. Later, at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth, he told Austin what happened, according to police.

Moore was later taken to the Bangor hospital for treatment, state police said.

The fatal crash was the 11th to date in Maine this year involving motorcycles. Maine had 22 motorcycle deaths in 2018, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.