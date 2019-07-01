Portland
July 01, 2019
Portland Latest News | Belfast Salmon Farm | Bangor Metro | Fallen Officers | Today's Paper
Portland

Maine veterinary company’s CEO hurt in serious bicycle crash

Darren Fishell | BDN
Darren Fishell | BDN
Idexx Laboratories President and CEO Jonathan Ayers (left) greets then-Gov. Paul LePage at the unveiling of the company's $35 million expansion in Westbrook, June 27, 2014.
The Associated Press

The leader of veterinary diagnostics company IDEXX is out of commission because of a serious bicycle crash.

The company announced Monday that Jonathan Ayers was injured late last week and is on a medical leave of absence. Ayers serves as chairman, CEO and president of the Maine-based company.

[Millennials love their ‘fur babies’ and that means solid growth for a Maine firm]

An IDEXX spokeswoman had no further comment on the crash or his condition.

The company’s board has appointed Jay Mazelsky as interim president and CEO. Larry Kingsley, lead director of the IDEXX board, said the board is confident in the leadership team, and is hopeful for a speedy recovery for Ayers.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like