Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Bowdoinham home

A Bowdoinham home was destroyed early Sunday morning in a fire that officials believe was started by a lightning strike the night before.

Firefighters were called at 4:20 a.m. to the two-story, modular-style home on Ridge Road and arrived to find the detached garage fully engulfed in flames and the structure largely ablaze, Bowdoinham Fire Chief Arthur Frizzle said Monday.

“The homeowner woke up and saw the front yard glowing with an orange haze,” Frizzle said. “He got into his kitchen and saw flames coming into the kitchen door from the adjacent garage.”

The man, his wife, two kids and a dog escaped without injury, but a cat was lost and is presumed dead.

“The best we can determine is a lightning strike at approximately 11 the night before [hit the house],” Frizzle said. It was simmering away [overnight] … Due to the construction of the house and the involvement, it was a defensive attack all around and we did not go in.”

Firefighters from Bowdoin, Richmond, Dresden and Topsham assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Frizzle said crews were at the scene until after 9 a.m. Sunday.

The house, including its contents, was a total loss. The American Red Cross was at the scene to assist the occupants.