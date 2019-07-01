1 person dies after vehicle crashes along I-95 around Old Town

A person died Monday afternoon after a vehicle heading north on Interstate 95 crashed in the vicinity of Old Town, leaving the highway and ending up in the woods.

The crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m., according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Few details about the crash were available Monday evening, including the identity of the victim or where exactly the crash occurred.

The person died at the site of the crash, and state police were still investigating what happened by 8 p.m, McCausland said.