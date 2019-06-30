State
June 30, 2019
State

Maine’s strawberry season will be shorter this year

Gabor Degre | BDN
Gabor Degre | BDN
Strawberries at Raven's Berry Farm in Freedom in this June 26, 2017, file photo.
By Ed Morin, Maine Public

This year’s Maine strawberry season is expected to be late and short, but it looks like the flavor and size will be good.

David Handley of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension said this year’s rainy, cool weather has delayed the season in most of Maine by 10 to 14 days.

“So in the south we’ll see them open this weekend,” Handley said. “I think, as we move further north, you’re going to see people starting to open next week, kind of maybe in the middle of the week. And then I think, hopefully, if we can finally get some warm weather here, next week-end things should be looking pretty good except in the far northern areas.”

Handley said that if temperatures warm up, the season could only last two and a half to three weeks for most varieties, but longer in northern Maine where temperatures have been a little cooler.

Handley said 90 percent of Maine’s strawberry crop is sold to customers who pick their own.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.


Comments

