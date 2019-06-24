2 hikers rescued after they became stranded on Katahdin

Two hikers from Pennsylvania who became stranded near the Knife Edge on Katahdin were rescued from the mountain early Monday morning.

NBC affiliate Newscenter Maine reports that a volunteer search and rescue team reached the two hikers, both in their 50s, late Sunday and helped them get off the mountain by 1:30 a.m.

The two hikers, who weren’t injured, became stuck off-trail below the Knife Edge amid gusty and erratic winds on Sunday. A Maine Forest Service helicopter attempted to extract them but was unable to do so due to the wind, according to the Maine Forest Service.

Instead, the flight crew dropped the hikers a tent, food, water and a medical kit for an overnight stay, according to the Maine Forest Service.

Baxter State Park Director Eben Sypitkowski said that hikers should stay on marked trails and not underestimate the dangers of the mountain, according to Newscenter Maine.

