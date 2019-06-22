Over the past 55 years, Maine State Police have not been able to solve these 30 missing persons cases

On Saturday, Maine’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is hosting the first ever Maine Missing Person Day. The event, targeting families of missing people and others, aims to raise awareness about those have gone missing in Maine.

In total, there are more than 130 people who remain missing in the state of Maine since 1965.

Of those cases, 30 are open cases with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Units. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Units often assist other law enforcement agencies with or fully investigate reports of missing persons, especially if suspicious circumstances exist. The rest continue to be investigated by local departments.

Here’s a look at those 30 cases, listed by date and where they were last seen.

If you have any information on any of these cases, here’s where you can leave a tip.