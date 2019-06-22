How Susan Collins and Janet Mills celebrated the christening of the USS Daniel Inouye

On Saturday, Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King joined Gov. Janet Mills and Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii at the christening of the USS Daniel Inouye.

The ship, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, was built at Bath Iron Works in honor of Sen. Daniel Inouye from Hawaii. Inouye represented Hawaii in the Senate for 49 years. In 2000, he received the Medal of Honor for his heroism in World War II and was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of honor from President Obama in 2013.

During her speech, Collins honored the late Senator for his service.

“He was committed to ensuring that the men and women of our military have the most advanced technology, equipment, and ships,” Collins said. “He knew and appreciated the key role the men and women of Bath Iron Works have played in meeting this obligation.

King also applauded the employees of Bath Iron Works and the work they did. “The men and women of BIW have built a ship of the highest quality, and those who sail it will do so with the utmost skill and dedication, so that the USS Daniel Inouye can advance the ideals that its namesake fought for every single day,” he said.

Inouye’s wife, Irene Hirano Inouye, who is the sponsor of the USS Daniel Inouye, christened the ship by breaking a bottle of sparkling wine on its bow.

In her remarks, Collins continued to give praise to Inouye and the life he led.

“Those who will serve on this ship inherit a proud legacy, and whatever challenges the future may bring, these sailors will enhance it,” Collins added. “They will write inspiring new chapters in our nation’s naval history. Wherever the USS Daniel Inouye sails, the prayers of a grateful nation will go with her.”