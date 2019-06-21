Driver killed, three others injured after head-on crash in Lincoln

One person was killed and three others were injured Friday afternoon after two vehicles collided into each other on Route 6 in Lincoln, closing that road for several hours.

The crash happened just after noon at the intersection of Route 6 and Center Pond Drive, and that section of road was expected to be closed until late Friday afternoon, Lincoln Police Chief Daniel Summers said around 2:40 p.m.

Summers said that the person who died was the driver of one of the cars, but he was not immediately able to identify the people involved in the crash because their next-of-kin still had not been notified.

The other three people were taken to Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln, but Summers did not immediately have more information about their conditions.

The head-on collision was reported around 12:20 p.m. One of the vehicles had just a driver, while the other had a driver and two passengers, according to Summers.

Authorities were still investigating the causes of the crash.

This story will be updated.