Massachusetts man admits to selling fentanyl that killed Maine man

PORTLAND, Maine ― A Massachusetts man admitted in federal court last week to dealing fentanyl in Maine two years ago, including to a St. George man who then died of an overdose from the drug.

Camerson Soto, 26, of Fairhaven, Massachusetts, entered guilty pleas on two charges of distribution of fentanyl on June 13. The plea agreement reached between Soto and federal prosecutors calls for Soto to serve between 18 and 24 years in prison, according to federal court documents.

A date for a sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Soto was arrested in Waldoboro on March 15, 2017, following an investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency into the distribution of fentanyl in Knox County.

Prior to his arrest that day, a confidential informant working with authorities purchased fentanyl from Soto at a residence in St. George. Police followed Soto and another man, Trevor Teves, after they left the residence and approached the men when they parked their car in a parking lot near the Warren town line.

In addition to heroin and fentanyl, scales and $1,800 in suspected drug money were found in the car. Police also found a 9mm handgun in Teves’ possession, though he is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

The day before the arrest, Soto sold fentanyl to a St. George man who died after injecting the drug, according to court documents. Text messages on the victim’s phone showed a conversation with Soto in which the sale was discussed. A recording device on the confidential informant also captured Soto discussing the March 14 sale to the St. George man.

Prior to his March 2017 arrest, Soto had recently been released from the Maine State Prison in Warren, where he was serving time for a 2014 conviction for aggravated trafficking of oxycodone and crack cocaine.