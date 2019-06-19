Judge sends Maine man who fatally shot girlfriend in 2015 back to jail

WEST BATH, Maine — A former Thomaston man who served 19 months in jail after fatally shooting his girlfriend in a Bath parking lot in 2015 will return to jail for two years after his probation was revoked on Wednesday.

Dylan Grubbs, 27, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in West Bath District Court to violating a number of probation conditions, including using drugs and failing to attend substance abuse treatment.

Justice Beth Dobson revoked his probation for 24 months.

He will serve a concurrent sentence of nine months and one day after pleading guilty Wednesday to operating after revocation on March 12 in Thomaston.

Grubbs served 19 months in jail after shooting and killing his girlfriend in a Bath parking lot in 2015 while showing a handgun to a prospective buyer.

Grubbs, now of Waldoboro, pleaded guilty in November 2016 to felony domestic violence reckless conduct with a weapon for his role in the November 2015 death of 22-year-old Chelsea Jones of Thomaston, the mother of his two young children. He had originally faced a more serious manslaughter charge, but prosecutors dropped it as part of the plea agreement.

Justice Daniel Billings sentenced Grubbs to five years in prison with all but two and a half years suspended, followed by four years probation.

But according to a report from Grubbs’ probation officer, he tested positive for cocaine in December 2018, as well as in February and May 2019. He also tested positive for opiates in May, failed to attend and complete substance abuse treatment in April and May, failed to meet with his probation officer in April and was arrested in March in Thomaston and charged with felony operating after license revocation.

Grubbs has been incarcerated at Two Bridges Regional Jail since he was arrested May 11 at his Waldoboro apartment.

Defense attorney Richard Chipman had no comment following the hearing.