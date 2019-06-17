Another small hospital took a step closer to becoming part of MaineHealth’s network

The boards of Mid Coast–Parkview Health and MaineHealth voted last week to merge into what they described Monday as “the region’s largest integrated health system.”

The merger will be subject to due diligence review, necessary state and federal regulatory approval, a vote by the Mid Coast–Parkview Health corporators and a final, formal plan of merger, according to a joint release from the organizations.

The organizations cited creating efficiencies with shared technology and resources in order to enhance care in the midcoast region as among the goals of the merger.

In February, Mid Coast–Parkview Health announced it would form an exploratory committee to evaluate potential risks and benefits of joining the larger network.

Lois Skillings, president and CEO of Mid Coast–Parkview Health, said in the release that since then the committee has met with more than 700 employees, medical staff, corporators, volunteers, patients, community members and others to answer questions and provide feedback.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

“The general response from all audiences has been overwhelmingly positive,” Skillings said in the release. “Overall, this has been a very thorough process that resulted in a recommendation that integrating will better serve the health care needs of the midcoast community in the future.”

MaineHealth has committed to honor all restrictions for previously donated funds for use in the Mid Coast–Parkview Health service area, purchasing and implementing a new shared electronic medical record system, and “a shared commitment to continue to lower the costs of health care in our region,” according to the release.

The commitment also includes retention of a local board that oversees care quality, credentialing of providers, local philanthropy and community health initiatives. That board also will retain a defined role in the budget and planning process.

If the merger is approved, a representative of the local board would be invited to join the MaineHealth board of directors.

“At MaineHealth, our Maine-based hospital organizations have all come together as one so we can put the strength of the entire system behind our efforts to deliver exceptional health care in each community we serve,” Bill Caron, CEO of MaineHealth, said in the release. “We are excited that our colleagues at Mid Coast–Parkview Health have engaged in a thoughtful, inclusive process and have reached a decision that will allow us to put our resources behind their work in the communities they serve.”

Mid Coast–Parkview Health currently includes the 93-bed Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, as well as Mid Coast Medical Group, Mid Coast Senior Health. and CHANS Home Health and Hospice.

MaineHealth is a nonprofit health system of eight hospitals, including Maine Medical Center, as well as a behavioral health care network, diagnostic services and home health agencies. The system employs more than 19,000 people.

In addition to Maine Medical Center, Maine Health includes Franklin Memorial Hospital/Franklin Community Health Network in Farmington, LincolnHealth in Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor, Maine Behavioral Healthcare in South Portland, MaineHealth Care at Home in Saco, Memorial Hospital in North Conway, New Hampshire, NorDx in Scarborough, Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital in Rockport and Belfast, Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford and Sanford, Spring Harbor Hospital in Westbrook and Stephens Memorial Hospital/Western Maine Health Care in Norway.

This story will be updated.