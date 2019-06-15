New England
June 16, 2019
2 hikers die on White Mountains trails in 2 days

Robert F. Bukaty | BDN
Robert F. Bukaty | BDN
The first rays of sunlight cast alpenglow onto the slopes of Tuckerman Ravine, left, and the summit of Mount Washington in March 2015 in New Hampshire's White Mountains.
The Associated Press

SHELBURNE, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say two people have died in two days while hiking trails in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, while a third hiker rescued survived.

News releases from the agency say two people were rescued while attempting to climb Mount Washington on Thursday. The first, 63-year-old Sandra Lee of Mount Tabor, New Jersey, suffered an unknown medical condition on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Hours later, 80-year-old James Clark of Dublin, Ohio, was found immobile in the fetal position with signs of hypothermia. He was treated at a hospital for what authorities say were non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, 69-year-old William Whittenaur of Lancaster, New Hampshire, suffered a medical emergency and died on the Blue Trail, part of a system leading to Mt. Cabot in Shelburne.

 


