Lewiston man charged with OUI for West Bath crash that seriously injured 2 passengers

A Lewiston man was charged with operating under the influence following a single-vehicle crash in West Bath on Thursday night that left two passengers hospitalized with serious injuries.

David F. Wright of Lewiston was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla on New Meadows Road near the New Meadows Mobil Gas Station just after 5 p.m. when the car left the road and struck a fire hydrant and utility pole, Sagadahoc County Chief Deputy Brett Strout said.

Two other occupants of the car, whose names have not yet been released pending notification of family, were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of their injuries.

Wright was arrested on charges of OUI and violating conditions of release.

The crash remains under investigation by Deputy Brian Carlton of the sheriff’s office.

Strout asked anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information to contact the sheriff’s office at 207-443-9711.